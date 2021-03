In its report on savings and debt fluctuations in Indian households, brokerage firm CLSA has mentioned that the savings have spiked sharply with the onset of the pandemic in the second quarter of 2020.

It changed from 9.8 percent in the first quarter to 21 percent in the second. In the third quarter, it saw a sharp decline, coming back to the pre-COVID levels to 10.4 percent of the total GDP.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has pointed out in its bulletin in March 2021 that “the savings rate fell closer to pre-pandemic levels in India than in some other countries”.

The note added: “India household assets are concentrated in the banking sector. Life insurance and mutual funds are the other major instruments held by households along with currency (which was boosted by the flight to cash during pandemic uncertainty).”

On household liabilities, the brokerage firm states: “The share from the banking sector has come down at the time of COVID, while that of NBFCs has increased from the second quarter onwards. This reflects increased risk aversion and tighter eligibility criteria for bank loans compared with NBFC financing.”

Data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shows that India is among the countries with the lowest household debt to GDP ratios. The IMF’s estimate for India is understated though since it does not capture debt incurred in the non-institutional sector. The RBI’s estimate for India’s household debt to GDP ratio at 37.1 percent in the third quarter of 2020 was still low, but this was up from 35.4 percent in the second quarter, and has been steadily increasing since the second quarter of 2018, states the CLSA report.

The current economic recovery has been disrupted by the latest wave of COVID in India. However, even with the high infection rate of 11 million and determined vaccine rollout of 30 million, the first dose implies an increasing level of herd immunity.