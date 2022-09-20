    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Hoping to take BharatPe public in 18-24 months, says Chairman Rajnish Kumar

    market | IST

    Hoping to take BharatPe public in 18-24 months, says Chairman Rajnish Kumar

    Profile image
    By Ritu Singh   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Bharat-Pe's Chairman Rajnish Kumar spoke about company's growth and profitability targets, initial public offer (IPO) plans and more.

    Fintech startup Bharat Pe has appointed two new independent directors on the board and a new CFO. Bharat-Pe's Chairman Rajnish Kumar in a recent interaction with CNBC-TV18 spoke about company's growth and profitability targets, initial public offer (IPO) plans and more.
    “18-24 months is the time period by which we can aim to list BharatPe,” he said.
    The company having a plan and working on a plan gives confidence to the investors.
    “There is a potential for growth and profit both,” he added.
    “There should be a consistent record of a few quarters as far as the growth and profit is concerned,” he said.
    Growth is under focus but the emphasis is more on earning the profit and improving the bottomline.
    Also Read: This fintech has erased 45% of investors’ wealth in 2022 but Citi expects 37% upside
    “In the last several months, the company has worked on a strategy to make it profitable. Cash burn used to be $11 million per month, which is now down to little above $2 million per month. This is a big improvement and within the next two-three months we will be EBITDA positive,” he told CNBC-TV18.
    For more, watch the accompanying video
