Bharat-Pe's Chairman Rajnish Kumar spoke about company's growth and profitability targets, initial public offer (IPO) plans and more.

Fintech startup Bharat Pe has appointed two new independent directors on the board and a new CFO. Bharat-Pe's Chairman Rajnish Kumar in a recent interaction with CNBC-TV18 spoke about company's growth and profitability targets, initial public offer (IPO) plans and more.

“18-24 months is the time period by which we can aim to list BharatPe,” he said.

The company having a plan and working on a plan gives confidence to the investors.

“There is a potential for growth and profit both,” he added.

“There should be a consistent record of a few quarters as far as the growth and profit is concerned,” he said.

Growth is under focus but the emphasis is more on earning the profit and improving the bottomline.

“In the last several months, the company has worked on a strategy to make it profitable. Cash burn used to be $11 million per month, which is now down to little above $2 million per month. This is a big improvement and within the next two-three months we will be EBITDA positive,” he told CNBC-TV18.

For more, watch the accompanying video