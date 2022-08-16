    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Multibagger stock: This automation firm's stock has risen by over 200 times since 2000

    Honeywell Automation India Limited’s shares rallied on Tuesday after the company reported its financial results for the April to June 2022 period over the weekend and the Street is all praises for the jump in revenue and profit.

    Honeywell Automation India Limited’s shares rallied on Tuesday after the company reported its financial results for the April to June 2022 period over the weekend and the Street is all praises for the jump in revenue and profit.
    The firm, which is a provider of integrated automation and software solutions, started its journey on the BSE on August 11, 2000, and opened at Rs 211.50, according to data available on BSE. As per Tuesday’s intraday high of Rs 44,275, the stock has rewarded its investors with a return of over 47,260 percent to date.
    Honeywell Automation shares rallied close to 11 percent alone in today’s session and were trading at Rs 44,000, up 10.16 percent or 4056.75 points from Friday’s closing price on BSE at 12:32 pm. However, the rise is not backed by large volumes as 1,606 shares of the company exchanged hands on BSE as of 12:32 pm.
    The firm’s stock picked up after falling for two consecutive sessions. The rise comes as the company’s revenue for the April to June 2022 quarter grew 15 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 786.17 crores versus Rs 683 in the same quarter last fiscal.
    Also Read: LIC shares rise 4% but stock is still down 19% from listing price
    The net profit up jumped 11.5 percent to Rs 102 crore for June 2022 ended quarter against Rs 91.5 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, PAT jumped 40 percent against Rs 73 crore in the April to March 2022 quarter.
    Honeywell Automation’s EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation advanced 4.6 percent YoY to Rs 122 crore but on a quarter-on-quarter basis, EBITDA— a measure of operating profitability — rose 40 percent.
    Also Read: M&M shares race as Street cheers Anand Mahindra’s plan to launch 5 new electric SUVs
    The firm’s margin fell to 15.52 percent against 17.07 percent in the same quarter previous fiscal. The margin, however, gained on a sequential basis from 13 percent in the last quarter.
    Catch latest stock market updates on CNBCTV18.com's blog 

