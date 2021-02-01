Market
Home First Finance IPO allotment finalised: Here's a step by step guide to check your application status
Investors can check their allotment status on the issue's registrar KFin Technologies Private Limited as well as BSE.
The listing is scheduled for February 3, and equity shares will be listed on both the exchanges — BSE and NSE.
The Rs 1,153 crore-IPO of the mortgage lender a massive response from investors until the last day of subscription and was subscribed 27 times.