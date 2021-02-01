Home First Finance IPO allotment finalised: Here's a step by step guide to check your application status

Home First Finance Company India, a technology-driven affordable housing finance firm, has finalised the allotment of shares for the IPO. Investors can check their allotment status on the issue's registrar KFin Technologies Private Limited as well as BSE.

The listing is scheduled for February 3, and equity shares will be listed on both the exchanges — BSE and NSE.

The Rs 1,153 crore-IPO of the mortgage lender a massive response from investors until the last day of subscription and was subscribed 27 times. According to data from the stock-exchanges, the issue received bids for 41.64 crore equity shares against the offered size of 1.56 crore equity shares.

Here's how you can check the allotment status:

On BSE:

4) Click on the "Search" button

Through the website of Registrar - KFin Technologies.

5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit

The status will only appear after allotment if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

The company already raised Rs 346 crore from anchor investors on January 20 and the issue size has been reduced to 1.56 crore shares (or Rs 880 crore) after fund-raising from the anchor book. This was the third initial public offer this year after IRFC and Indigo Paints.

Home First Finance has set a price band of Rs 517-518 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 2 each. Investors can bid in lots of 28 shares and multiples thereof. After the issue, Home First Finance's implied market capitalisation could rise between Rs 4,518 crore and Rs 4,527 crore.