HMA Agro Industries IPO: What GMP signals as issue opens for subscription on Tuesday

By Meghna Sen  Jun 19, 2023 5:14:11 PM IST (Updated)

Ahead of the IPO opening, shares of frozen buffalo meat exporter HMA Agro Industries are commanding a premium of Rs 25 in the unlisted market, according to market observers.

The Rs 480-crore initial share sale of HMA Agro Industries will open for public subscription on Tuesday (June 20) and close on Friday (June 23). Ahead of the IPO (initial public offer) opening, the company's shares are commanding a premium of Rs 25 in the unlisted market, according to market observers.

However, it is important to note that grey market premiums are just an indicator as to how the company's shares are stacked up in the unlisted market and are subject to change rapidly.
HMA Agro Industries has fixed a price band of Rs Rs 555-585 per equity share for the public offer. Investors can bid for a minimum of 25 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.
