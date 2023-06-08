HMA Agro Industries fixes price band at Rs 555-585 per share for June 20 IPO

By Meghna Sen

The Rs 480-crore initial public offering (IPO) of HMA Agro Industries Ltd will open on June 20 and close on June 23 for public subscription. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 555-585 per equity share for the issue. The IPO is expected to list on both BSE and NSE on July 4.

Nearly 50 percent of the public offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors. The IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for the sale (OFS) of up to Rs 330 crore by promoters and selling shareholders.