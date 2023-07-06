In the past 12 months, Hindustan Zinc has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 75.50 per share. At the current share price of Rs 319.30, this results in a dividend yield of 23.65 percent

High dividend paying stock Hindustan Zinc (HZL) has announced that the company will consider an interim dividend on July 8 for the current financial year 2023-24. The record date for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend has been fixed on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

"We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Saturday, July 08, 2023 to consider interim dividend on equity shares , if any, for the financial year 2023-24," the Vedanta Group firm said in a regulatory filing.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. has declared 39 dividends since June 28, 2001. In the past 12 months, Hindustan Zinc has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 75.50 per share.

At the current share price of Rs 319.30, this results in a dividend yield of 23.65 percent, showed data from Trendlyne.

HZL's total borrowings outstanding as on March 2023 stood at Rs 11,841 crore. The company’s consolidated gross investments and cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 10,061 crore as of March 2023, compared to Rs 16,482 crore as at end of December 2022.

The company's shares go ex-dividend a day or two before the record date. When a company goes ex-dividend on a particular date, its stock does not carry the value of the next dividend payment. An ex-dividend date also dictates which shareholders are eligible to receive the dividend payment.

On Thursday, Hindustan Zinc's shares were trading 2.62 percent higher at Rs 319.65 apiece on NSE. Accoridng to Trendlyne, analysts have a long term price targets for Hindustan Zinc. The average target price estimate is Rs 299 and the consensus estimate represents a downside of -6.56 percent from the current market levels.

HZL shares are down 1.63 percent on a year-to-date basis. The stock has been under pressure since the government opposed the company's planned $2.98-billion acquisition of zinc assets from Vedanta amid concerns over valuations.

Vedanta is the country's only integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. It has its headquarters in Udaipur, Rajasthan where it has its zinc, lead mines and smelting complexes. The stock of Vedanta was trading at Rs 277.70 apiece, up 0.090 percent.

Almost all of Vedanta's holding in HZL is now pledged

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta has pledged nearly all of its holdings in Hindustan Zinc, as per the data available. The company created a pledge on 13.94 crore shares or 3.3 percent of the total equity on May 22 in favour of Axis Trustee Services Ltd.

Vedanta holds a 64.92 percent stake in HZL, based on the company's shareholding pattern as on March 31, 2023.

The company had earlier pledged 10 crore shares or 2.44 percent of its equity in Hindustan Zinc with Axis Trustee Services last month, taking the total pledged stake in Hindustan Zinc to 91 percent. It created a pledge of another 18.4 crore shares on April 27, followed by the latest on May 22.