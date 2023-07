In the past 12 months, Hindustan Zinc has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 75.50 per share. At the current share price of Rs 319.30, this results in a dividend yield of 23.65 percent

High dividend paying stock Hindustan Zinc (HZL) has announced that the company will consider an interim dividend on July 8 for the current financial year 2023-24. The record date for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend has been fixed on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

"We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Saturday, July 08, 2023 to consider interim dividend on equity shares , if any, for the financial year 2023-24," the Vedanta Group firm said in a regulatory filing.