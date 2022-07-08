Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) surged by 2.5 percent at Rs 263 on the BSE on Friday as the central government invited bids from merchant bankers to assist it in offloading its 29.5 percent residual stake in HZL in tranches.

Based on the current market value of the company's shares on the bourses, the Centre's stake in HZL is worth almost Rs 32,000 crore.

Category-I merchant bankers with a current stock broker licence who are registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) are invited to submit bids by July 28 to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.

To be eligible to bid, a merchant banker must have executed at least one domestic IPO or offer for sale totalling Rs 5,000 crore or more between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2022.

On May 25, the Cabinet had given its nod to the Centre’s proposal for the sale of its stake in the company promoted by Vedanta. The proposal said that the Centre plans to sell its residual stake in the open market in tranches. This move as per Centre will help in boosting the government’s non-tax receipts in FY23.

“We are not the buyer, it will come to the market, and the market will buy. We can’t buy more than an additional 5 percent stake in the Hindustan Zinc out of the 26 percent,” Vedanta chairperson Anil Agarwal, told CNBC-TV18 in May.

The Supreme Court approved the plan for the divestiture of HZL in November of last year. One of India's largest integrated producers of zinc and lead is HZL. The top court at the time had declared that as long as the procedure was open and the best price was obtained, the government had the freedom to determine whether or not to sell its interests.

Vedanta acquired a 26 percent stake in HZL in 2002. In 2003, it used the first call option and bought an additional 18.9 percent of HZL. Later, Vedanta increased its ownership of the company by 20 percent through an open offer, bringing its shareholding to 64.92 percent.