Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has corrected almost 7 percent year-to-date compared to Nifty’s 84 percent gains so far this year, underperforming massively against the NSE benchmark. Phillip Capital, however, believes the FMCG major has a lot of steam still left and expects an upside of 27 percent in HUL going forward. The firm has set a target price of Rs 2800 per share from the March 4 levels of below Rs 2200.

HUL will see a much-improved performance in the medium term as concerns stemming from higher raw material costs, a decline in discretionary spends owing to the pandemic and integration of GSK Consumers ebb, analysts at Phillip Capital wrote in a recent report.

The report attributes primary reasons for HUL’s underperformance to spiralling raw material prices with gross margins down close to 125bps year-on-year in the first nine months of the financial year ending March 2021. Further, a significant decrease in high-margin discretionary (15 percent of sales) and out-of-home consumption categories (5 percent); premiumisation taking a backseat across categories, as consumers’ wallet faces heavy pressure; and GSK consumers’ integration into its distribution network running later than expected.

Most of the concerns are likely to ebb in the fiscal ending March 22, said the report, while adding that even in the worst case, if earnings multiples do not re-rate from current levels despite the improved financial performance, the stock would still provide mid-teen total returns (15 percent earnings growth plus 2 percent dividend yield. Phillip Capital considers it as quite healthy, considering it is a low-beta stock.

Moreover, HUL’s ancillary income garnered from the distribution of GSK Consumer Healthcare products is likely to receive a significant leg-up as it makes inroads into north and west India, the report added. The GSK Consumer’s business was mainly restricted to the south and east India.

Phillip Capital expects both the out-of-home consumption categories (down 15 per cent in the October-December quarter of 2021) and high-margin discretionary segments to see a big jump in the fiscal ending March 22 because of a favourable base and with the start of the vaccination programme in full force.

Struggling brands within the skin-cleansing portfolio have found growth vectors too. Lifebuoy and Lux – both brands that have been declining in terms of market share – found new growth vectors. For Lifebuoy, the pandemic provided required tailwinds. It is one of the strongest brands operating in the health segment.

Phillip Capital remains extremely bullish on personal hygiene, as consumers’ habits have gone structural changes with doctors advocating regular and proper handwashing even after taking vaccines. There is a massive increase in penetration (from 19 percent in 2019 to 34 percent) of the fast-growing and high-margin hand-washing segment.

Secondly, hyper-inflation in Palm Fatty Acid Distillate prices (up 41 per cent YTD) provides the perfect ground for gaining market share from unorganised and local players, grappling with working-capital challenges, in the soaps segment.