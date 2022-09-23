Hindustan Unilever, ONGC, Coforge and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

Mini
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and Nifty50 — opened flat on Friday amid weakness across global markets, a day after the Fed announced a widely-expected rate hike and reiterated its commitment to keep up increases into 2023 to fight red-hot inflation.
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Britannia Industries for a target of Rs 3,950 with a stop loss at Rs 3,775
Buy Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) for a target of Rs 2,745 with a stop loss at Rs 2,670
Sell Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for a target of Rs 122.50 with a stop loss at Rs 131
Sell Muthoot Finance for a target of Rs 975 with a stop loss at Rs 1.031
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 3,600 with a stop loss at Rs 3,350
Sell HDFC for a target of Rs 2,350-2,330 with a stop loss at Rs 2,440
