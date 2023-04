Hindustan Unilever shares a long-term 'Buy', may deliver up to 40% return, say analysts

HUL's management reiterated that an overall volume growth is likely to recover gradually as consumption comes with a lag. The stock was trading 1.70 percent lower at Rs 2,427.00 apiece in today's trade

With up to 40 percent upside from the current market levels, most brokerages remain bullish on the stock of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever with a long term 'Buy' rating. HUL shares were trading 1.70 percent lower at Rs 2,427.00 apiece in Friday's trade. The stock was down 5 percent on a year-to-date basis, while it rose 8 percent in the last one year.

HUL reported 9.66 percent year-on-year jump in its March quarter profit at Rs 2,552 crore and 10.9 percent rise in its quarterly revenue at Rs 14,638 crore. The Q4 results missed estimates as CNBC-TV18's poll of analysts had seen the net profit at Rs 2,580 crore.

HUL's management reiterated that an overall volume growth is likely to recover gradually as consumption comes with a lag. It also reiterated that the rural slowdown has bottomed out and it should start seeing volume recovery provided the macro environment and raw material prices remain stable.