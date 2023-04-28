English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsHindustan Unilever shares a long term 'Buy', may deliver up to 40% return, say analysts

Hindustan Unilever shares a long-term 'Buy', may deliver up to 40% return, say analysts

Hindustan Unilever shares a long-term 'Buy', may deliver up to 40% return, say analysts
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Apr 28, 2023 1:14:28 PM IST (Updated)

HUL's management reiterated that an overall volume growth is likely to recover gradually as consumption comes with a lag. The stock was trading 1.70 percent lower at Rs 2,427.00 apiece in today's trade

With up to 40 percent upside from the current market levels, most brokerages remain bullish on the stock of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever with a long term 'Buy' rating. HUL shares were trading 1.70 percent lower at Rs 2,427.00 apiece in Friday's trade. The stock was down 5 percent on a year-to-date basis, while it rose 8 percent in the last one year.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth is expected to rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth is expected to rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


HUL reported 9.66 percent year-on-year jump in its March quarter profit at Rs 2,552 crore and 10.9 percent rise in its quarterly revenue at Rs 14,638 crore. The Q4 results missed estimates as CNBC-TV18's poll of analysts had seen the net profit at Rs 2,580 crore.
HUL's management reiterated that an overall volume growth is likely to recover gradually as consumption comes with a lag. It also reiterated that the rural slowdown has bottomed out and it should start seeing volume recovery provided the macro environment and raw material prices remain stable.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X