Hindustan Unilever shares a long-term 'Buy', may deliver up to 40% return, say analysts

HUL's management reiterated that an overall volume growth is likely to recover gradually as consumption comes with a lag.
With up to 40 percent upside from the current market levels, most brokerages remain bullish on the stock of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever with a long term 'Buy' rating. HUL shares were trading 1.70 percent lower at Rs 2,427.00 apiece in Friday's trade. The stock was down 5 percent on a year-to-date basis, while it rose 8 percent in the last one year.
HUL reported 9.66 percent year-on-year jump in its March quarter profit at Rs 2,552 crore and 10.9 percent rise in its quarterly revenue at Rs 14,638 crore. The Q4 results missed estimates as CNBC-TV18's poll of analysts had seen the net profit at Rs 2,580 crore.
HUL's management reiterated that an overall volume growth is likely to recover gradually as consumption comes with a lag. It also reiterated that the rural slowdown has bottomed out and it should start seeing volume recovery provided the macro environment and raw material prices remain stable.