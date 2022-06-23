Hindustan Unilever shares rise as FMCG giant gears up for annual general meeting

Buy / Sell HUL share TRADE

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) shares rose on Thursday, shrugging off wild swings on Dalal Street, as investors awaited updates from the FMCG major's annual general meeting that was underway. HUL shares gained by as much as Rs 36.2 or 1.6 percent to Rs 2,245 apiece on BSE.

Stock/index Return One week One month One year HUL 6.2% -5.7% -9.5% Nifty50 0.30% -4.9% -2.3% Nifty FMCG 0.9% -4% 1.8%

This will be the FMCG major's 89th AGM.

The company's annual general meeting comes at a time when FCMG manufacturers are struggling to protect their margins against rising input costs despite rising sales.

At the company's 88th AGM, Hindustan Unilever CEO Sanjiv Mehta had exuded confidence that India is poised for unprecedented growth, with the pandemic only being a pause in the country's consumption story.

He had acknowledged an unprecedented increase in the prices of palm oil and crude oil-based derivatives and said the company would continue to take price hikes in a calibrated and judicious manner.

FMCG companies such as HUL have taken a series of price hikes to tackle surging input costs at a time when central banks have lined up aggressive increases in pandemic-era interest rates to tame a four-decade high.