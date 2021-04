Hindustan Unilever: Here’s why brokerages are positive on blue-chip FMCG stock

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) stock has underperformed the Nifty in the last 12 months by a large margin, but it has overtaken the index this month. There have been a couple of brokerage reports in the last few days which are positive on the stock.

Motilal Oswal says that after the underperformance, the valuation of HUL is now attractive as compared to its 5-year one-year forward average. Going forward there will be a fair amount of synergies that will be coming from the GSK Consumer merger in FY22.

Citi believes that the company will perhaps do well as far as the fourth-quarter results are concerned, also aided by a low base and that is the sentiment both Nomura as well as Macquarie gather.

