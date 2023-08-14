Technical stock picks | Hind Copper, Bharat Forge, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, BEL on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Monday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

Share Market Live NSE

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Hindustan Copper. He recommends this with a stop loss of Rs 162 for an upside target of Rs 170. Shares have gained more than 31 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 874 for an upside target Rs 1,012. The stock is up more than 11 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,635 for a downside target of Rs 1,580. Shares have declined more than 2 percent over the last month.

Bajaj Auto is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 4,500-4,485 and a stop loss of Rs 4,650. The stock has declined more than 5 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in BEL. The stock has been having a consistent uptrend and is consolidating for the last three days, outperforming the Nifty. One should consider buying it with a stop loss under Rs 127. Shares have gained more than 3 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on UPL. The stock keeps on falling down. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 612. Shares are down more than 6 percent over the last month.

Ramco Cements is another sell call from Sudarshan Sukhani. The stock has been making lower lows and then it is suggesting a very poor charting pattern in the bullish sense. So it is an intraday short according to Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 861. The stock has declined more than 7 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Polycab India. The stock has had a big rally. That rally inevitably leads to a sideways move. It is probably at a point where one can buy it. He advises a stop loss of Rs 4,460. Shares are up more than 20 percent over the last month.

From Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia has a buy call on BEL with a stop loss of Rs 128 and a price target of Rs 140 on the upside.

Additionally, he has a buy recommendation on JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 684 and for an upside target of Rs 730. Shares are up more than 7 percent over the last month.

Lastly, he recommends selling Vedanta and Can Fin Homes.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.