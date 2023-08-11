HAL Q1 results: Profit rises 31% to Rs 814 crore; revenue up 8%

HAL Q1 results: On a sequential basis, the net profit tumbled 71 percent from Rs 2,831 crore in the previous March quarter. The company has reported an EBITDA of Rs 880 crore during the April-June period, which is higher by 6 percent, compared with Rs 830 crore in the year-ago period.

State-run aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Friday said its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 814 crore in the first quarter of FY24, a growth of about 31 percent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 620 crore clocked in the same quarter last year.

However, on a sequential basis, the net profit tumbled 71 percent from Rs 2,831 crore in the previous March quarter.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, jumped 8 percent to Rs 3,915.35 crore for the quarter ended June. The same stood at Rs 3,622 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The company has reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 880 crore during the April-June period, which is higher by 6 percent, compared with Rs 830 crore in the year-ago period.

Margins during the June quarter improved to 22.5 percent as against 22.9 percent a year ago.

Following the announcement of results, HAL shares were down 0.55 percent to Rs 3,770.85 in Friday's late afternoon trade on NSE. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has risen about 48.43 percent.

According to Trendlyne data, HAL has an average target price of Rs 3497.50. The consensus estimate represents a downside of 8.59 percent from the last price of 3826.