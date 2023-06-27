CNBC TV18
HAL announces 1:2 stock split, declares final dividend — how to trade the stock?

By Meghna Sen  Jun 27, 2023 2:16:17 PM IST (Updated)

Apart from the stock split, HAL's board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 15 for fiscal FY23.Shares of HAL were trading 0.70 percent lower at Rs 3,675.10 apiece during Tuesday's noon deals. So far this year, the stock has gained about 45 percent.

The Board of aerospace and defence major, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), on Tuesday approved a proposal to split the company's equity shares in the proportion of 1:2. This means, every one share of an existing investor will be split into two shares.

"The sub-division/ stock split of existing 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid up into 2 (two) equity shares of Rs 51-each fully paid up," Hindustan Aeronautics said in a regulatory filing.
X