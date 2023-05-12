The BSE Metal index fell over 1 percent in today's trade after data from US and China showed weakness in the global economy. That has led to a meltdown in commodities, particularly metals. Both nickel and aluminium prices in international markets hit a seven-month low, copper hit a four-month low, while zinc traders have not seen such prices ($2,600 a tonne) in over two years.

This has led to a sharp fall in the shares of some of India's top metal companies. Aluminium maker Hindalco and Vedanta (which has interests in a whole host of metals from iron ore to copper to zinc and aluminium) were among the top losers in trade on Friday (May 12).