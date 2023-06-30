CNBC TV18
Hindalco shares to remain under pressure as near term headwinds weigh on Novelis

Hindalco shares to remain under pressure as near-term headwinds weigh on Novelis

Hindalco shares to remain under pressure as near-term headwinds weigh on Novelis
The recent commentary made by peers and customers of Hindalco Industries' US subsidiary Novelis reaffirms near-term challenges. said analysts. Hindalco shares have risen 23.38 percent in the last one year, while it fell 13 percent on a year-to-date basis

The uncertain outlook of Novelis' earnings and sluggish aluminum prices will likely keep the stock of Hindalco Industries under pressure in the near term, said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, adding that the recent commentary made by peers and customers of Hindalco Industries' US subsidiary Novelis reaffirms near-term challenges.

Kotak maintains an ‘Add’ for the counter, with an unchanged target price of Rs 455, implying a potential upside of up to 8 percent in Hindalco shares.
