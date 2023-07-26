Technical stock picks | Hindalco, NALCO, Power Grid, Britannia, UPL, PI Industries and Tata Steel on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Sneha Seth have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Hindalco. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 444 for an upside target of Rs 465. Shares have gained more than 8 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on NALCO with a stop loss of Rs 93 for an upside target Rs 99. The stock is up more than 16 percent over the last month.

Power Grid is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 258 and a stop loss of Rs 248. The stock has gained more than 2 percent in the last month.

His solitary sell recommendation is on Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 4,950 for a downside target of Rs 4,785. Shares have declined more than 2 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Muthoot Finance. The stock was in a strong uptrend, went into a narrow consolidation and yesterday broke out on the upside on that consolidation, which is a good news for buyers. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,270. Shares have gained more than 5 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on UPL. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 635. Shares of UPL are down more than 7 percent over the last month.

PI Industries is another intraday short call from Sudarshan Sukhani. The stock has been falling relentlessly for two months. It is a very good stock but something is going on which is pushing it down in an uptrend for the Nifty. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 3,650. The stock has declined more than 7 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on RBL Bank. Midcap banks are doing something very interesting on the upside. RBL Bank has just broken out of a consolidation after a big rally. He advises a stop loss of Rs 209. Shares are up more than 35 percent over the last month.

From Sneha Seth

Sneha Seth has a buy call on Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 111 and a price target of Rs 137 on the upside. The stock was up more than 9 percent in the past month.

Additionally, she also has a buy recommendation on Max Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 599 and for an upside target of Rs 627. Shares are up more than 1 percent over the last month.

