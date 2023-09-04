This analyst recommends buying Hindalco Industries and Tech Mahindra — here’s why

In the ever-evolving world of stock markets, having a trusted expert by your side can make all the difference. Jay Thakkar, a renowned technical analyst known for his insightful predictions, has once again delivered two standout stock selections for the current day. Thakkar's recommendations come with a track record of success, and today he has his eyes set on Hindalco Industries and Tech Mahindra.

The metal sector has been generating a significant buzz in recent trading sessions, and Hindalco Industries stands out as a shining star within this sector. Trading in the range of Rs 488-489, Hindalco has been catching the attention of traders and investors alike due to its strong build-up.

Thakkar believes that Hindalco Industries is poised for a short-term surge, with a target price of Rs 510. To mitigate risks, he advises placing a stop loss at Rs 476.

This recommendation comes on the back of the stock's impressive performance, with gains exceeding 7 percent in the last month.

While the IT sector as a whole has been underperforming, Tech Mahindra has managed to hold its ground within a crucial support range of Rs 1,175 to 1,200. Currently trading in the range of Rs 1,241-1,242, Tech Mahindra is showing resilience and potential for growth.

Thakkar's outlook for Tech Mahindra is optimistic, with short-term targets set at Rs 1,280 and subsequently Rs 1,310. To safeguard investments, he recommends placing a stop loss below Rs 1,220.

This bullish sentiment is supported by the stock's recent performance, having gained more than 6 percent in the past month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.