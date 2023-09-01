CNBC TV18
Top stock picks | Hindalco, HDFC Life on the radar

Jay Thakkar's analysis of Hindalco and HDFC Life presents compelling reasons for traders and investors to consider these stocks. Both companies show signs of promise, with breakout patterns and potential price targets that make them intriguing options in today's dynamic market.

By CNBC-TV18 Sept 1, 2023 2:20:25 PM IST (Published)

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan shared his insights on two promising stocks that have been creating quite a buzz in the market. Thakkar's expertise in technical analysis has led him to recommend short-term buy positions on Hindalco and HDFC Life Insurance, backed by compelling reasons and potential price targets.

One of the sectors that have been making headlines in the stock market recently is metals, and Hindalco is right at the forefront of this trend. Thakkar pointed out that Hindalco has been showing strong signs of a breakout in today's trading session, setting the stage for potential gains. He recommends a buy position on the stock with a near-term target of Rs 490.
What makes Hindalco an attractive option for traders right now is its recent performance. Over the past month, the stock has surged by more than 2 percent, indicating positive momentum. However, prudent investors should be cautious and place a stop loss below Rs 465 to manage risk effectively.
The second stock on Jay Thakkar's radar is HDFC Life Insurance. Despite trading slightly in the negative territory at the moment, Thakkar believes this life insurance company has the potential to rebound strongly. He bases this recommendation on a recent breakout observed in the stock during yesterday's trading session.
Although HDFC Life has remained relatively flat in the past month, Thakkar anticipates a turnaround, with the stock potentially reaching levels of Rs 665 in the near term. To capitalize on this potential uptrend, Thakkar advises investors to consider a buy position, accompanied by a stop loss below Rs 632.
HDFC Life, as a part of the HDFC group, has a strong market presence and a reputation for stability. Thakkar's recommendation stems from his belief that the recent breakout may be indicative of a larger positive trend for the stock.
Disclaimer:
The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
