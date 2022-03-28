High input costs will impact demand; bullish on Reliance, Airtel, Cipla: Kotak Institutional Equities

Sanjeev Prasad, MD & Co-Head, Kotak Institutional Equities, on Monday, said that higher input costs will have an impact on demand as well. He is bullish on the housing sector. Coming to stocks, he explained that Reliance remains one of their top picks. Additionally, he is positive on Bharti Airtel and Cipla.

Sanjeev Prasad, MD and Co-Head, Kotak Institutional Equities, on Monday, said that there has been an unprecedented surge in raw materials like metals, plastics and energy prices. He explained that high input costs will have an impact on demand as well.

"We have seen very steep inflation in prices of all commodities, including energy. Whether it is metals, plastics, everything has gone up significantly. So of course, we are seeing unprecedented inflation as far as raw material prices are concerned. It is not easy to increase prices significantly, to absorb all the cost increases at once, which means you will see a direct impact as far as the companies are concerned," he said.

On sectors, he highlighted that select parts of the economy such as the housing sector are doing well. However, Prasad isn’t optimistic on the auto sector and does not expect it to see a bounce back.

"We are seeing some parts of the economy doing well, housing is doing well for example, but autos is not and I don’t think autos will do well, the demand is still under pressure," he said.

Prasad stressed that Reliance remains one of their top picks. He highlighted that the refining business of Reliance is doing well.

"Reliance remains one of our top picks. All the three-four parts of the businesses are doing well. The refining business is doing amazingly well. Current refining margins are very high. In fact, it's pretty much the highest I have seen for the last five-six years now. Petrochemicals isn't doing that great, but I assume even there you will eventually see margins coming back," he mentioned.

On telecom, he said that he likes Bharti Airtel. He expects the company’s average revenue per unit (ARPU) to move towards Rs 240.

"We like the stock, I think we have a fair value of Rs 850. The stock is relatively cheap now. We are looking at an ARPU of about Rs 240 for its India business," he said.

On pharma stocks, he mentioned that Cipla will benefit the most from the price hike from NPPA (National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority).

"Among the companies that we track, Cipla seems to be the one which will benefit the most," he added.

