    High dividend paying stocks Vedanta, ITC shares trade ex-dividend today — what to expect

    By Meghna Sen  May 30, 2023 9:25:16 AM IST (Updated)

    The ITC stock brought cheer to investors on Monday (May 29) — a day before the record date — touching a fresh record high of Rs 451.80. Vedanta shares, meanwhile, closed marginally higher at Rs 300.55 apiece. Here are some projections by analysts.

    Shares of Vedanta and ITC will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday (May 30) with respect to the dividends announced by the companies earlier. The ITC stock brought cheer to investors on Monday, May 29, touching a fresh record high of Rs 451.80. The scrip rose nearly 2 percent intra-day to cross the Rs 450 mark for the first time. ITC has been among the top Nifty gainers so far in 2023, surging as much as 35 percent compared to just the 2 percent gain in the index.

    Vedanta shares, meanwhile, closed marginally higher at Rs 300.55 apiece on Monday. The stock gained 7 percent in the past month, while it fell 5 percent on a year-to-date basis.


