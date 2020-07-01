Healthcare Here's why Yes Securities initiated coverage on Indian hospitals with a cautious outlook Updated : July 01, 2020 05:33 PM IST Yes Securities initiated its coverage on hospitals with a 'sell' call on Apollo Hospitals, 'reduce' on Narayana while Fortis is still not rated. It added that most hospital managements remain optimistic but FY21 might turn a washout year Moreover, a dramatic drop in surgeries results in a disproportionate margin hit to specialty hospital chains. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply