#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Business

Here's why Morgan Stanley expects this private bank to give 100% returns in two years

Updated : November 27, 2019 12:33 PM IST

The stock has surged 43 percent in the last 1 year and 42 percent in 2019 despite the demand and growth slowdown.
Asset quality is likely to improve quickly as the brokerage expects a sharp decline in provisions in FY20 with slowing new NPL formation.
Here's why Morgan Stanley expects this private bank to give 100% returns in two years
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FASTags to become mandatory from December 1. Everything you need to know

FASTags to become mandatory from December 1. Everything you need to know

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV