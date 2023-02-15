Despite a steady cement demand in the world's second-largest cement market during the first half of fiscal 2023, profitability dropped sharply due to higher costs of petroleum coke, coal, and diesel. According to Moody’s a sequential, quarter-on-quarter, decline in these costs will prevent a further sharp decline in profitability, although a return to the unusually high profits cement producers enjoyed in fiscal 2022 is highly unlikely.

The cement production in India is estimated to grow by around 6 percent to 8 percent over fiscal years 2023 and 2024, following a 21 percent jump for the fiscal year ended March 2022, according to a report by Moody’s.

As per Moody’s estimate in financial year 2024 India’s cement production will be nearly 400 million tonnes. In FY22, production of cement was at 356 million tonnes, up 20 per cent as compared with 296 million tonnes in FY21 as per a report by CARE Advisory and Research.

According to an analysis by Moody’s housing sector which typically accounts for 60 percent to 65 percent of India's cement consumption and this is what will remain a key demand driver.

Continued large investments in roads and infrastructure projects will also fuel cement demand in India.

As per government data India built 12,000 kilometres of highways in 2022 alone and this momentum will likely continue in 2023 and 2024, supported by various government initiatives.

Additionally, India’s cement production and consumption each grew 11 percent during the first eight months of fiscal 2023 compared to the corresponding period a year ago , as per report by CareEdge Ratings.

In addition, the government allocated $1.8 billion in the Union Budget for fiscal 2024 for safe housing, clean drinking water, sanitation, and increasing road and telecom connectivity. Moreover, the government has allocated $9.6 billion to address urban housing shortages.

Despite a steady cement demand in the world's second-largest cement market during the first half of fiscal 2023, profitability dropped sharply due to higher costs of petroleum coke, coal, and diesel.

According to Moody’s a sequential, quarter-on-quarter, decline in these costs will prevent a further sharp decline in profitability, although a return to the unusually high profits cement producers enjoyed in fiscal 2022 is highly unlikely.

Moody estimates that EBITDA margin for UltraTech Cement Limited will fall to about 18 percent in FY 2023 and around the 20 percent mark in FY 2024, after reaching 23 percent to 26 percent for FY 2020 - 2022.

When it comes to the analysis of the sector, the EBITDA margins of cement players declined almost 10 percent year-on-year in H1FY23 due to an increase in power and fuel cost on the back of a sharp surge in coal prices.

While speaking with CNBC-TV18, Arun Shukla, President and Director of JK Lakshmi Cement, shared his insights on the current state of the industry and the company's goals for the future. According to him, the demand for cement is strong and will continue to be so until June 2023.

“Cement is cyclical in nature and we are in good demand months, right from today till about June 2023,” he said.

He estimates that the industry growth will be in the range of 8-9 percent.

How did major cement players perform in Q3FY23?

JK Lakshmi Cement reported a most in-line set of numbers for quarter three earnings. There was a disappointment in margins although profit did grow 24 percent year on year.

Shree Cement’s net profit in the quarter ending 31st December declined 44 percent due to the high input costs. The company’s standalone net profit declined to Rs 276.7 crore year-on-year in the December quarter as against Rs 492 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile Ambuja Cements, now part of the Adani Group, reported a 46.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit at Rs 369 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022, on higher sales volume.

Profit of UltraTech quarter in which its profit slipped 38 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1,058 crore, lower than a CNBC-TV18 poll projection of Rs 1,110 crore.

Dalmia Bharat reported a growth of 136.96 per cent in its consolidated net profit during the third quarter of financial year 2023.

At 11:31 am shares of UltraTech Cement are trading down 0.4 percent, Shree Cement shares are up 0.5 percent, Ambuja Cement shares are up by over 3 percent, JK Cement shares are up 1.17 percent and Dalmia Bharat shares are up by 0.4 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

Also read: JK Lakshmi Cement sees good demand visibility up until June 2023