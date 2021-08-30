Here’s why Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech is taper without tantrum

Here’s what the top Wall Street banks are making of what the Fed Chair said at the Jackson Hole symposium.

There is a taper coming but there is no tantrum - it sort of contextualizes what has happened absolutely correctly because the taper is coming and that was a clear message from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, but he did keep a lot of optionalities out there in his comments, so as to keep the market guessing. He also, of course, delinked tapering to interest rate increases.

JP Morgan said, “The Fed chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech didn't break any new ground in the tapering timeline debate. Tapering is coming, but Powell’s remarks remind us that the Fed leadership is still very much more dovish than the regional Reserve Bank presidents.”

Goldman Sachs said, “We continue to believe that the FOMC’s intention is to provide advance notice in September and formally announce the start of tapering in November, assuming all goes reasonably well by then.”

Citi said, “Fed chair Powell’s testimony provided little new information or guidance on the path towards tapering, leaving all meetings live for an announcement, including the one in September.”

Morgan Stanley said, “While Powell indicated that the taper decision may this year. He did layer in enough dovish discussion about the transitory nature of inflation to draw a distinction between the decision to taper and the implications for when they will be rate increases.”

