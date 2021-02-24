Here's why brokerages are mixed about RIL's oil-to-chemicals spin-off Updated : February 24, 2021 12:10 PM IST In a release issued to exchanges, RIL said that it will retain full control of the business post-restructuring. While Nomura and Morgan Stanley were positive, Macquarie had an 'underperform' call and UBS was 'neutral. The firm expects to get the necessary approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by the second quarter of the next fiscal year. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply