  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

Here's why brokerages are mixed about RIL's oil-to-chemicals spin-off

Updated : February 24, 2021 12:10 PM IST

In a release issued to exchanges, RIL said that it will retain full control of the business post-restructuring.
While Nomura and Morgan Stanley were positive, Macquarie had an 'underperform' call and UBS was 'neutral.
The firm expects to get the necessary approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by the second quarter of the next fiscal year.
Here's why brokerages are mixed about RIL's oil-to-chemicals spin-off

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

NSE Glitch LIVE: NSE pre-opening session to start at 1 pm, normal trading from 1:15 pm

NSE Glitch LIVE: NSE pre-opening session to start at 1 pm, normal trading from 1:15 pm

Maharashtra govt seeks 1-month extension from court to decide on General Motors plant closure plea

Maharashtra govt seeks 1-month extension from court to decide on General Motors plant closure plea

Heranba Industries IPO subscribed 65% so far on Day 1

Heranba Industries IPO subscribed 65% so far on Day 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement