Here's why brokerages are mixed about RIL's oil-to-chemicals spin-off

Reliance Industries has initiated the process of carving out its Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) business into an independent subsidiary. In a release issued to exchanges, RIL said that it will retain full control of the business post-restructuring. All the refining, marketing and petrochemical assets will be transferred to the O2C subsidiary.

The firm expects to get the necessary approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by the second quarter of the next fiscal year.

RIL also announced its aim to work with the O2C business to reduce its carbon footprint and become “net carbon zero” by 2035.

The company continues to gain post the announcement becoming one of the top contributors to the benchmarks. Brokerages, however, were mixed on the stock. While Nomura and Morgan Stanley were positive, Macquarie had an 'underperform' call and UBS was 'neutral.

“With this reorganization, RIL will have four growth engines- digital, retail, new materials and new energy. While the market appreciates the value for the first two businesses we see significant upside risk to earnings and multiples for O2C as RIL invests in new energy or technology,” brokerage house Morgan Stanley said in a note

It added that RIL’s focus to use or capture CO2 stood out and implies carbon capture investments ahead. It maintained an Overweight rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,252 per share.

Meanwhile, as per Nomura, there will be no impact of the O2C demerger on consolidated numbers, while the demerger should improve the outlook on stake sale in the O2C business.

Nomura expects the company’s consolidated EBITDA to grow 62 percent in FY22 and 28 percent in FY23. It also sees a 33 percent earnings CAGR over FY20-23.

Macquarie, on the other hand, is bearish on the stock with an underperform and target at Rs 1,350. It added that the firm's FY22-23 EPS estimates are 25 percent below consensus, thus maintaining its bearish view of the stock.

UBS had a neutral call with a target at Rs 2,475 per share. The O2C reorganisation is a step closer to value unlocking and monetisation of O2C assets could be on the cards in 2021-22, noted the brokerage.