On Budget | Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management: The market will focus on whether the economy is growing or not, whether corporate earnings are growing or not. As far as the budget is pushing the acceleration of economic growth, the market will be reasonably fine after a short-term reaction. This budget can lay a foundation for faster growth in FY23 and FY24 and for that we need to raise resources without raising taxes by monetizing government assets, we need to spend money and provide stimulus to those sectors of the kingdom which are struggling against COVID-19. We also have to maintain the path of fiscal prudence to reassure investors.

On Nifty | Laurence Balanco, global technical analyst, CLSA: In the short term, Nifty can correct to 13,500-13,700 area and that will set up the platform for the next leg to the upside. We think banks are the key components driving the market high and outside of banks we think the autos will continue to participate and in the large caps, Reliance can also be a key driver for the market moving towards 18,000 targets.

On Steel prices | Seshagiri Rao, Joint MD & Group CFO, JSW Steel: Compared to the global markets, Indian steel price hikes significantly lower and therefore, the landed cost of imports were much expensive compared to the local domestic prices. A significant portion of increase in steel prices is also driven by high iron ore prices. If we compare global iron ore price increase in percentage terms versus local iron ore prices, they have more than doubled.