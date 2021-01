On JK Tyre | AK Bajoria, Director and President-International Operations at JK Tyre: Towards the end of January, we may have to take price increase. We have done some inching up in the beginning of January to take care of the natural rubber prices which have shot up. However, I am hopeful that Q4 will be similar to Q3 and it depends on raw material prices where we may have to increase some more price. Catch the conversation Towards the end of January, we may have to take price increase. We have done some inching up in the beginning of January to take care of the natural rubber prices which have shot up. However, I am hopeful that Q4 will be similar to Q3 and it depends on raw material prices where we may have to increase some more price. Catch the conversation here

On Bandhan Bank | Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD and CEO, Bandhan Bank: We are not booking a loss on 7 percent of our portfolio, we are very conservatively making on that. 81 percent of the customer have given full payment in micro-credit level and 31 percent of the customers have given partial payment to the banks. These 13 percent customers who have given partial payments, we have conservatively taken as a risk of the bank so that it is showing 7.1 percent. It is not the total loss of the bank.

On Asian Paints | Nischal Maheshwari, CEO, Institutional Equities and Advisory at Centrum Broking: The whole sector seems to be coming off on a back of strong demand coming back into the residential sector or real estate. I think this is just a start, I don't see this demand going away in a hurry. Asian Paints has been able to deliver a double-digit volume growth for long and I continue to believe that they will be able to do it. It is best to remain invested in the paint stocks.