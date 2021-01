On Havells | Deven Choksey of KRChoksey: If you look at the numbers of Havells, I think industrial front they may have remained little muted, but on the retail front if you see, on each of the verticals they have grown very handsomely. The stock is trading at a valuation which is far more expensive and unless they continue this kind of a growth journey, one cannot justify this kind of valuations. Also, the lower cost of input material which may not be the situation going forward given the hike in cost every area of consumption material – from that perspective one will have to be watchful about the margin performance going forward and also the growth in the business.

On Bajaj Finserv | Himanshu Gupta of Globe Capital: First recommendation is a buy on Bajaj Finserv, it has given a very strong breakout today and my sense is that this can be bought for a target price of Rs 9,550 which can even be revised by Rs 9,700-9,800 and a stop loss below Rs 9,250 is recommended.

On Bajaj Finance | Jay Thakkar of Marwadi Shares & Finance: One can buy Bajaj Finance targeting around Rs 5,400 in the short term placing a stop loss at Rs 5,050. The reason for that is Bajaj Finance seems to have completed its wave IV consolidation on the daily weekly charts. The momentum indicators have again reversed from sell to buy and the stock has taken a good support at its short term moving averages. Overall the probability of Bajaj Finance taking off Rs 5,400 and going forward is quite high.

On Hero MotoCorp | Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls: We have a buy call on Hero Motocorp, if you look at the overall structure we saw a V-shape recovery since the decline last week and this particular recovery was very significant. We saw very long strong OI additions if you look at the price pattern it has broken above Rs 3,300. A buy call on Hero Motocorp for target of Rs 3,480 stop loss should be placed at Rs 3,280 on a closing basis.