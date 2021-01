On Alembic Pharmaceuticals | Shaunak Amin, Managing Director, Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The trailing quarters, we had almost 10 quarters of fantastic growth in the US business, so obviously the base had been built up quite high. This quarter was a bit of a competitive intensity which led to a slowdown. On the India side of the business we haven’t launched any of the COVID specific products. Whatever growth we did see in Q3 was on the back of a better performance largely by specialty business. The acute portfolio for us was very sluggish not just for us but for the whole market. Catch the conversation The trailing quarters, we had almost 10 quarters of fantastic growth in the US business, so obviously the base had been built up quite high. This quarter was a bit of a competitive intensity which led to a slowdown. On the India side of the business we haven’t launched any of the COVID specific products. Whatever growth we did see in Q3 was on the back of a better performance largely by specialty business. The acute portfolio for us was very sluggish not just for us but for the whole market. Catch the conversation here

On gold loan | CVR Rajendran, MD & CEO, CSB Bank: It's the most secured loan as there is so much of uncertainty around. We have given a lot of loan against property (LAP) loans. To repossess the assets, we are not able to sell any asset; there is no buyer for any of these assets. We are only in secured loan business and even in secured loans, securities are difficult to realize. The only liquid security sold in this market is gold. Therefore, it makes sense to increase gold loan and it's the safest asset, there is nothing wrong in growing. We are only 40 per cent as on date. It can grow up to 50 percent.

On Auto Industry | Vinkesh Gulati, President of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA): Price increases have just come. Anytime the price increase happens and if it is huge, like in some products of Maruti - the price increase is to the tune of Rs 20,000-30,000, normally the customers who are already in discussion with the dealership, they tend to postpone their decision or even keep it pending. December had been a great month. We are hopeful January should also be providing, so this price increase blip is covered up as fast as possible by the customers.