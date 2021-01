On TCS' margin levels: We believe over the multiyear horizon, across the full cycle, margin levels are sustainable because of the investments that we have made to significantly increase our relative competitiveness. We had set an internal target to achieve year-on-year revenue parity and I am happy to see that both on revenue as well as on the margin side, we have achieved that and not just achieved that but achieved in a sustainable way. Catch the conversation here.

Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD, Tata Consultancy Services

*************

On cutting real estate premiums in Maharashtra: We are starting the year (2021) on a positive note. There were a lot of concerns last year with COVID and the lockdown; those concerns passed us. We had a good first half of the financial year from a sales volume perspective. We expect the second half to be much better and especially the Q4 where we have a large number of launches planned. I am not very concerned about what we are seeing in the Mumbai market. In fact, the twin decision of the Maharashtra government to first reduce stamp duty created a rush of registrations over the past 3 months and will continue to do so over the next 3 months (Jan-Feb-Mar) and now the decision to reduce premiums is extremely encouraging for the real estate market in Maharashtra. So I expect to see Mumbai do quite well. Catch the conversation here.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties

*************

On IT sector: I remain positive on the IT sector going forward as strong commentary from the firms indicates a new tech spend cycle. Infosys is the "single-largest overweight" in our model portfolio. Two-third of my incremental growth in our coverage universe is coming from metals and another 10-15 percent from cement. So 80 percent of the incremental growth in Q3 of FY21 has been driven by these two sectors. Catch the conversation here.

Gautam Duggad, Head of Research for Institutional Equities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

*************

On Cement and Steel cartels: The investigation is going on for more than one month now. Probably they will have some data points to indicate whether there is a cartel going on in cement or not. The cement capacity utilization was declining over the last two years, but the prices were rising. Steel is a global commodity and prices have been going up globally and nobody can control steel prices globally. So there is less of a case of a cartel there. Catch the conversation here.

Rakesh Arora, Managing Partner, Go India Advisors

*************

On Housing Finance companies: On the affordable segment, we see demand coming back. What needs to be noted is that some of the big housing finance companies (HFCs) and banks are doing very well and some of the small HFCs in spite of the demand being back, will not see that kind of numbers. Even if the demand is back on the affordable segment, you will see some HFCs reporting good numbers but most of them would still struggle because of profitability and issue on asset quality. Catch the conversation here.

Girish Kousgi, MD and CEO, Can Fin Homes

*************

On PSBs: Barring the State Bank of India (SBI), none of the public sector banks (PSBs) are worth to be invested in. I still believe that for the next 5 years, you will have to stick with the large ones because they are the ones who are going to be competitive enough to survive and gain market share. Catch the conversation here.

Suresh Ganapathy, Banking Analyst, Macquarie Capital Securities

*************

On Budget 2021: If you observe, budgets of the last many years, so many big decisions have been taken in between the budgets, also and to that extent, the importance and relevance of budget have overtime reduced.

We will see more reforms in infrastructure, Make in India, Atmanirbhar; there will be more boost for same, it will boost for manufacturing, with the GST we want to simplify business. So it will more of this same structural, generally would not have a significant impact on the market in the short term. I would to that extent not really go gung-ho on the market run-up to the budget. Catch the conversation here.

Anand Shah, CEO, NJ Asset Management

*************

The business outlook of KEC International: Our order intake with this order comes to around Rs 6,900 crore odd. This is around 20 percent less than what we had secured last year. So order intake has been slightly slow but we have a large L1 of almost Rs 5,500-6,000 crore so hopefully, we should be able to reach Rs 13,000-14,000 crore.

These orders, half of them are international and half are from India. Business-wise roughly equally divided between railways and transmission and rest coming in from civil and solar projects. Catch the conversation here.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International

*************

On impact of CRR withdrawal on markets: It looks like we should see rates upgrades happening in the band of 3.5 to 3.6 in a knee-jerk reaction. Likewise in the two-three year segment also there is an expectation that 10-15 basis points (bps) upward movement seems to be a likely scenario for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) as well as the other corporates.

We have seen a sharp dip in the reverse repo in terms of quantum. As a start of the next step we could see a possible reduction in this corridor which will allow short-term rates to stay perched well above the reverse repo rates which are very natural in a surplus liquidity scenario. Catch the conversation here.

Lakshmi Iyer, CIO-debt & Head Product, Kotak Mahindra AMC

*************

On RBI: Our central bank has done an incredible job. They were ahead of most emerging markets, cut-rate sharply and induced a huge amount of liquidity and cut reverse repo rate by additional 40 bps and let the liquidity go loose, and therefore, the overnight rate started to trade 20-30-40 bps below reverse repo rate. Catch the conversation here.