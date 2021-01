Demand is coming back soon, retail has been a big surprise thanks to all the decisions that the central government has taken, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken and specifically for examples in places like Maharashtra, you had the taxes coming down significantly.

We are sitting on excess Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) and we hope that it can be gainfully used for the economy in the next three months. Right now we are something above 8 and we hope that we can touch double-digits. Catch the conversation here.

Ashwani Bhatia, MD, SBI

*************

GDP numbers look like they are going to be even higher than what you are suggesting. In terms of the normal GDP itself given the faster pace of economic normalisation in India and continued improvement in the real economy because of easier financial conditions, we have revised our growth numbers. Catch the conversation here.

Sonal Varma, Chief Economist, Nomura India

*************

Higher valuations for the IT sector is the new normal. We are pretty much-growing 2X in what you were growing earlier in terms of incremental what is added to the base. These kinds of valuations can stay. We are giving currently about 27 times one year forward, it trades at about 28.5 times, 25 times in FY23 numbers, so that is absolutely justified considering the longevity of high growth period, the kind of pay-outs they have and potential opportunity around cloud transformation. Catch the conversation here.

Apurva Prasad, Research Analyst IT, HDFC Securities

*************

Nobody would have thought of buying into property stocks less than 6 months ago and now a whole lot of things and deals have happened. Some of the property stocks have shot up sharply. So considering the fact that the outlook, while it is not as bad as one have thought some months ago, I would wait for some more clarity before buying them. Catch the conversation here.

Mehraboon J Irani, MD & CEO, Gini Gems Consultants

*************

We have certain approvals coming through, we have certain growth triggers coming through, that is the time I would go for a listing which would get us the right value. We believe that we have an opportunity to have a much richer initial public offering (IPO) when we reach some of these growth triggers. Catch the conversation here.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon

*************

Multiplexes are not still performing very well, there is also a very weak content pipeline. But I am hoping that in the next quarter we are going to start seeing some new releases and as Mumbai continues to improve in terms of numbers of cases etc. people will start getting the confidence of going back into movie theatres. Catch the conversation here.

Shishir Shrivastava, MD, Phoenix Mills

*************

The world is going to go under a restoration economic situation. The bounce back after a very sharp fall is going to be even higher. So economies that did not see that much of an impact may not recover or bounce back that much. However, the whole emphasis now is on these economies which have taken a much larger hit to their economies and as the restoration starts to move, that is where the momentum is likely to come. So commercial vehicles (CVs) are clearly an indication of what is happening in the broader economy, in the supply economy, in the industrial economy, in the goods economy. Catch the conversation here.

Tushar Pradhan, CIO, HSBC Global Asset Management

*************

A lot of supply of metals like steel and other things is in recovery mode, production is ramping back again whereas demand side has picked up as countries started to come out of woods of a lockdown. So definitely, in Q1 this year, there are a lot of reasons to see metals rally continuing a bit longer. Catch the conversation here.

Paul Bartholomew, Senior Managing Editor, S&P Global Platts

*************

We are beginning with a fleet of 3-wheelers. We should expand in other categories as well. Over the next 6 months, we will be deploying a fleet of around 1,000 vehicles and over the next 2 years, we hope to expand that to a further 3,000 vehicles across 14 cities in India. We expect the business to be Rs 150 crore over the next 3 years. Catch the conversation here.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD & CEO, Mahindra Logistics

*************

The numbers for both FY22 and FY21 should be higher than where the consensus is right now. The better measure in my view is to look at FY22 over FY20 and also assume FY20 itself was not fully normal. I do think that 17-18 percent kind of normal GDP growth is what will eventually come about. But I am also aware that the government will not go that kind of a number because the government is likely to be a lot more conservative therefore the number that we see is going to be more in the 12-13 percent range could be my prediction. Catch the conversation here.

Neelkanth Mishra, MD & India Equity Strategist, Credit Suisse