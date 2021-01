We have seen growth in every segment, so we have seen demand in every segment. Demand in the affordable segment is highest but it is also true that in the properties in the Central Mumbai, properties in Delhi, Gurugram which are expensive properties even there - there has been a pick-up in a demand. Catch the conversation here.

Keki Mistry, Vice Chairman & CEO, HDFC Ltd

There were some setbacks with the actual target that we set before COVID but now we are catching up and by the end of the year, we should be able to meet the entire capex target of more than Rs 5,400 crore which we have set for this year and next year in-line with the government’s vision we are also looking at significantly upping this capex. Catch the conversation here.

Manoj Jain, CMD, GAIL

We have been bullish on the Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) space. This has a lot of legs now and as and when the economy revives some of the banks are well placed to capitalize on them and within the BFSI space there is life insurance, general insurance, they also look equally attractive. Catch the conversation here.

Siddharth Bothra, senior VP-Fund Manager, Motilal Oswal AMC

HDFC Bank has shown a distinct amount of characters as far as lending ability is concerned. The larger the size of the book, the better it is as far as the growth in the lending business is concerned. Certainly, HDFC Bank remains favourable pick for our portfolio. Catch the conversation here.

Deven Choksey, KRChoksey

We have significant debt in our books and do not think debt will reduce in FY22. We shouldn’t be adding much to the debt but it all depends on how the market recovers and globally how the COVID aspects are taken care. Catch the conversation here.

M Venkatesh, MD, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals

Our favourites currently are a combination of auto OEMs and particularly those in four-wheelers than two-wheelers. We think that the growth for four-wheelers and not just in the immediate future but they have a longer-term outlook, the growth is likely to be much stronger there and we would focus on the market leaders there. We are not so positive on the auto ancillary space but our clear preference likes for the auto OEM space. Catch the conversation here.

Manishi Raychaudhuri, Asian Equity Strategist, Equity Cash APAC, BNP Paribas

With the disruption in the supply chain across the world daily supplies seems to be the priority as of today for customers. At this level certainly, the price increase has been absorbed by the customers. FMCG products, particularly for cleaning and sanitisations have maintained the tempo. In the market, demand has been quite strong and quite buoyant. Catch the conversation here.

U Shekhar, Founder & Managing Director, Galaxy Surfactants

The first half of the year witnessed a complete standstill of activities due to the forced lockdown starting March 2020, followed by encouraging government and central bank interventions at rapid intervals and tryst of the medical fraternity for vaccine development, which holds the potential to bring stability. Catch the conversation here.