We prefer, if we are going to go to the PSUs, will go to the one or two best PSUs but people are going down in speculative category not just in PSUs but in some of the highly leveraged companies, infrastructure and a lot of other sectors. We prefer not to go down the quality scale but going down the size scale or going into different sectors that have been overlooked.

Arvind Sanger, Managing Partner, Geosphere Capital Management

In a bid to boost real estate activity in Maharashtra the government cuts real estate premiums by 50 percent till December 31. I think this is something which is much needed, stimulus required for real estate as a sector. Last five years we have seen prices going nowhere, the projects got continuously delayed.

Sunil Rohokale, MD and CEO at ASK Group

I do think that some of the high-quality names are overvalued, whether they will do a time correction or a sharp price correction is anyone's guess. I would look at midcaps rather than large-caps because there is value in a lot of midcap cement; super large-cap cement, I do not think there is too much value left.

Manish Gunwani, CIO-Equity Investments, Nippon India MF

The worst is behind in the tourism sector, however, different trends are being seen with domestic travel seeing a lot of activity in December. There are two different trends that we are seeing. When it comes to international tourism, of course, the borders are shut, there is zero activity on that front and not much is expected in the next few months to come. However, when it comes to domestic tourism as well as the turnaround post the festive season, most of the resorts saw a lot of activity and a lot of people ventured out and we saw full hotels and a very good turnaround in the month of December for the entire industry.

Puneet Chhatwal, Chairman of Tourism Committee, Confederation of Indian Industry

The demand has not gone down. There is not much impact as of now as far as organized poultry is concerned. Therefore, I would like to clarify that we have not reported any kind of incidences in organized poultry.

Dr Pransanna Pedgaonkar, GM, Venkys

There are several factors staking up in favour of Emerging Markets. PE multiples cannot be looked at on a standalone basis. They are high for most of the stocks. For Nifty as a whole, we are looking at almost like 22 times one-year forward earnings.

Mahesh Nandurkar of Jefferies

Since August or September, we have seen a resurgence in terms of bidding activity and that is what is showing on the order book of the likes of PNC Infratech and KNR Construction as far as the road sector goes. As the order book gets better, the government has been very conscious about making their model more conducive according to the market conditions.

Sandeep Upadhyay of Centrum Capital

We are all hoping and expecting that there is a bounce back after the lows that we saw in the first quarter. Having said that, if you compare over the previous year, then it doesn't look as rosy a picture. If you see the period 2005 to 2010, the CAGR in the auto industry was about 12.9 percent. But if you look 2010-2015 the CAGR was just 5.9 percent and 2015 to 2020 the CAGR is 1.8-1.9 percent. So there seems to be a decline in the pace at which the growth has happened in the last 5 years.