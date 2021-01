This is secular and there are no indications of any abetment in terms of the demand. Globally the setup is still very positive for most players. Metals and mining as a pack will continue to do well. My expectation is that you would probably see a pause but that will get bought into. There could be a pause because of the churn that people have, somebody who has bought Tata Steel at sub-Rs 500 zones will definitely get tempted to take money off the table but then there are new takers for it given the setup that we are into. Catch the conversation here.

Prakash Diwan, Market Expert

We are not seeing demand pick-up in medium and heavy commercial vehicles. Light CV started picking up earlier because essential goods transportation is happening, interstate movements have started. Tractors are seeing good demand due to a pick-up in farm income.

Ramesh Iyer, VC & MD, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services

After COVID we saw bounce back, but the trends have continued through the last quarter as well. We ended 2020 as a record year. We have done very well throughout the year. I expect the next year which has just started, we are very bullish about trends the way they are going.

Anuj Khanna Sohum, CMD & CEO, Affle India

India on dollar basis was up well less than 10 percent last year and the year before and the S&P was up about 30 percent in 2019 and 15 percent in 2020. So India has some catch-up to do. I like the look of India. The COVID cases are down and the economy seems to be picking up.

Mark Matthews, Bank Julius Baer & Co

We will grow via adjacencies like McCafe and other similar kinds because for us doing adjacencies and doing things that work out of the same investment is where our focus is. So, we would rather pursue these avenues and opportunities than to move away from what we think is not our core.

Amit Jatia, Vice Chairman, Westlife Development

If the economic recovery continues and concerns about credit costs and non-performing loans (NPLs) start reducing, I presume we will see some rerating in multiples of PSU banks and NBFCs.

On a YoY basis, you will see pretty strong earnings recovery in FY22 and in FY23. We are looking at 20 percent growth for the net profits of Nifty-50 index for FY22 followed by almost 28 percent for FY23.

Sanjeev Prasad, MD & Co-Head, Kotak Institutional Equities

We have been positing a significantly higher growth as compared to the industry. Industry in Q2 and Q3 grew by 17 percent and 15 percent respectively, whereas Tata Motors posted a growth of 112 percent and 89 percent respectively. Cumulative sales for the year has been 1,38,000 which has surpassed the sales of last year of 1,35,000 which was for the entire year.

Shailesh Chandra, President-Passenger Vehicles Business, Tata Motors

Action Construction Equipment (ACE) has posted quite a strong Q3 update quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Total crane sales are up 68 percent for the company Sequentially it is 69 percent growth and on a YoY basis, it is 32 percent growth. In agriculture segment, on a YoY basis we have seen 36 percent growth. From 718 tractors, we have been able to do 976 tractors and on a sequential basis, it is 66 percent.

Sorab Agarwal, whole-time director, ACE

We are looking to put our foot on the pedal because we think there are very clear signs that demand is gravitating towards the players who are better managed and disciplined players who have the ability and track record to execute and deliver on time, so we want to be ready to capture that demand so we are actually going all guns blazing with plans for our new launches as well as continuing construction at full pace for our existing projects.

Arvind Subramanian, MD & CEO, Mahindra Lifespaces

More downgrades have happened in this fiscal predominantly because of the COVID related stress that has come up in many of the sectors which have kept the downgrades on the higher side. So the modified credit ratio of CARE for four-quarter rolling period ending Q3FY21 has been 0.96.

There will be no impact of the protest of farmers on sowing because the protesting farmers are from the green revolution belt which has lot more mechanisation and the labours are coming from Eastern Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar to take care of the sowing operations. Therefore, there is no correlation between the farmers protesting at the Delhi border and the sowing operations.