I always believe that nobody can time the market, so 'Buy Right, Sit Tight' – that’s the way to go in the equity market, not only in India but all over the world.

We have seen the worst of economic and health disaster and yet we have done 15 percent. So 2021, hopefully, will not repeat the 2020 and we should have at least as good a year as 2020 on the whole. Watch here.

Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

We have increased our allocation to India yesterday. From a relative standpoint India has been looking attractive in Asian emerging markets context in the last few months. The most constructive thing right now about India is that the COVID cases have continued to come down even after the Diwali holidays because we are seeing contrasting trends in different parts of the world, particularly in Europe and US. Watch here.

Christopher Wood, Global Head of Equity Strategy, Jefferies

I think 2021 would be similar to what we are seeing right now. I think it will probably be a year of two halves – the first half would deal with the health normalisation and control on the virus and the second half would be the broader economic recovery. Two-three themes which to me are in a multiyear growth phase are IT and pharmaceutical and that is where we are extremely overweight on. Watch here.

Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder & CEO, Complete Circle Consultants

This year I think it will be easy to make money but not easy to outperform unless you are on the right side of this - is it the disruptor or the disrupted and how much of that is discounted. Watch here.

Samir Arora, Founder & Fund Manager, Helios Capital

At this stage, the odds are more towards a further upgrade of this number; tending towards slightly lower contraction rather than higher contraction. However, for planning purposes, we should work with 7 percent contraction real GDP for 2021. Watch here.

Anantha Nageswaran, Member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister

The real estate sector was always grappling with two issues - liquidity and demand, but recently we observed that these two issues have been addressed and sufficient liquidity is there because of the initiatives taken by the government and RBI. Therefore, now consumption demand has gone up. Watch here.

Siddhartha Mohanty, MD & CEO, LIC Housing Finance

In 2021 we will carry forward what we started in 2020 and scale-up. The first area which I would mention is biofuels because we want that the domestic production of whatever we consume should go up and biofuels are probably the most important because it benefits the farmers and it also benefits urban areas because we are also talking about compressed biogas made from urban solid waste. Watch here.

Tarun Kapoor, Secretary of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas

The money supply is booming everywhere so we can expect flows. I think emerging markets are well placed going into 2021. The back to normal trade will continue and so our recommendation to a lot of the strategists here is to look at the back to normal trade-in Q1 and to stick with the value trade rather than the growth trade. Watch here.

Simon Powell, Equity Strategist, Jefferies

We have seen a phenomenon returns coming out of gold this 2020. Going forward in 2021 my view continues to remain bullish from the broader perspective for 2021. In the near term, gold and silver may not be able to give any major spike or major returns. But on the decline, I recommend to accumulate. Watch here.