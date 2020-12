The media and entertainment industry is going through a massive structural change. Content investments are going to go off the roof because of competing with digital over-the-top (OTT) giants and that will have pressure on earnings for the broadcasters.

Structurally, the industry is poised in a strong way and the one big reason for that is the consolidation and about 20 percent of single screens are going to shut down forever. So that’s one major point which is going to lead to massive market share gain for the organised sector, which is multiplexes.

The top three media companies in terms of healthy balance sheets, I would go in terms of the pecking order of PVR, Inox and Sun TV. Watch here.

Karan Taurani, VP, Elara Capital

*************

This is a developed world central bank bull market. This means that till inflation starts rising in the US, and the Fed chief wants to withdraw liquidity, valuations will remain elevated. For the next 10 years, central banks will drive markets. This means that business cycle oriented funds, which focus on macro-oriented thinking will be the best way to look at investing. Watch here.

S Naren, ED and CIO, ICICI Prudential AMC

*************

As far as business from here to export is concerned, it’s Rs 100 crore which goes to Europe. So container (shortage) is not too much of a problem there but yes, we are also struggling in getting the containers on time. So 30 percent of business comes from Europe so that doesn’t have any container impact from India.

Brexit, I understand that the tier one suppliers are realigning and recalibrating themselves because in case the business gets transferred from the UK to Europe, what the scenario would look for them. So recalibration is going on which would be beneficial for the people who are there in Europe as more business comes in Europe although it will have an impact in the UK too. Watch here.

Ramesh Gehaney, Executive Director and CEO, Endurance Technologies

*************

There is a huge play in private sector banks because the market share is being gained at cost of public sector banks and that will play out for quite some time now, so that is probably something worth backing.

Things like telecom where work from home and the internet used for entertainment is something that can also play out. So these are the sectors where one can probably have some positions. Watch here.

UR Bhat, co-founder, Alphaniti

*************

The total tech spend will go up probably higher than it has been in the last 3-5 years. We do feel confident about the fact that we should continue to see above-market growth, but the question really happens to be what happens to the overall shift in technology and how quickly can you adapt. We have to continue to make investments to stay ahead of the curve.

Nitin Rakesh, CEO and executive director, Mphasis

*************

Retail loans have seen good growth. For BoB, the bank had double-digit growth in home loans, and car loans have had a very robust growth of about 30 percent. However, corporate growth has been tepid. Watch here.

Sanjiv Chadha, MD and CEO, Bank of Baroda

*************

With the phased unlocking of the Indian economy, we are betting on consumption theme. Almost all of these companies are embarking on new capex programmes and the idea is that the payback period for these capex programmes will be in 3-4 years. If it so happens, there is money to be made but we are selective in this space rather than going completely all-out into space. Watch here.