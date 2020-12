Things have panned out as I thought they would which is that there has been a demand peak as is the case every year around the festive time. Everybody knows that demand has fallen off very sharply after that, retails post-mid-November and into December.

What the company has recorded in October and November has been good because of the festive season. In December last year, the company did a total of 335,000 units roughly between domestic and exports. I think we will be a little ahead of that this December.

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto

IT stocks are at an all-time high but so are the profits and so are the dividends. So the IT sector would still remain at the top of the pack to bet for in 2021.

IT stocks consolidated throughout the October-November period. When the Nifty was heading higher they were just consolidating in a trading range. So that has absorbed a lot of the short-term selling and now they seem to be outperforming. So the tech rally is not over, it has probably got some more upside in the weeks ahead.

Rajat Rajgarhia, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Rajat Rajgarhia, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

This year looks bullish for most of the agricultural commodities from domestic consumption as well as from the global demand perspective. The positivity on the global front as well as on the domestic front for the edible oil segment should remain firm and buying on dips is something that can be looked at.

Sunil Katke, Head Commodities & Currency, Axis Securities

Sunil Katke, Head Commodities & Currency, Axis Securities

If you compare Jubilant Food and Westlife Development with Mrs Bectors Food, I think the management and the quality standards cannot be compared apple-to-apple manner. I would still prefer Jubilant FoodWorks on dips. I am seeing a big recovery on a same-store-sales-growth (SSSG) basis. I would stick with Jubilant FoodWorks for now but not at this price.

Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder & CEO, Complete Circle Consultants

Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder & CEO, Complete Circle Consultants

The main focus happens to be on our branded sales for both Mrs Bector's Cremica for the biscuits side and for the bakery on the English Oven side. We are expecting these two segments to be growing much ahead of other businesses.

Anoop Bector, Managing Director, Mrs Bectors Food

Anoop Bector, Managing Director, Mrs Bectors Food

If the RBI policy remains where it is there is no way for banking but to go up and we are going to see some consolidation; these 20-30-40 banks are not going to survive given what is happening in technology and cybersecurity. It is difficult for small banks to compete in the market in the next 2-3 years.

Ajay Srivastava, CEO, Dimensions Corporate Finance Services

Ajay Srivastava, CEO, Dimensions Corporate Finance Services

The surge in occupancy which we are seeing and we are still seeing for our leisure destination continues. In terms of the restrictions that have been announced, I think people have got used to all the restrictions. Precautions are being taken by our customers, our guests, as well as all our hotel fraternity colleagues. So, it is not a big deterrent. We have not seen any major cancellations.

Prabhat Verma, Executive Vice President, Operations at Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL)

Prabhat Verma, Executive Vice President, Operations at Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL)

We believe that Bharti Airtel is the best placed in the telecom space. The balance sheet is strong and free cash flow generation over the next 2-3 years is something that we are positive on. Finally, the market share gain that they are doing, both in the telecom and broadband space, should help the company for the next 2 years.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head-Retail Research, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Siddhartha Khemka, Head-Retail Research, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Nifty earnings should rebound by at least 30-32 percent year-on-year next year. So there is a good run-up that is going to happen in corporate performance over the next two years or so.

BFSI is going to deliver very strong growth with respect to profitability and is likely to be the biggest performers going ahead. We think that the lending growth this year is going to be surprising on the positive side and that translates into a significant rebound as far as the earnings and operating performance of the banks are concerned. Stocks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank can be outperformers.

Dhananjay Sinha, Director & Head Institutional Research, Systematix Group

Dhananjay Sinha, Director & Head Institutional Research, Systematix Group