Over the 10 years, we have set out a vision very clearly. We need to be a global motorcycling brand and we must be at least a USD 5 billion revenue over the next five-ten years and maintain our margins of the north of 20 percent. If the demand continues to hold and new products continue to perform well, we should do significantly better than we did this year in the coming year. Watch here.

Vinod Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield

Engineering and research and development services, ERS as we call it, is the original DNA of the company and products and platforms, apart from the cloud which is very much in the discussions today, it’s software products which is an even bigger opportunity because that is what digitization is all about. Watch here.

Prateek Aggarwal, CFO, HCL Tech

There will be another 14-15 quarters of good numbers for the IT companies. We are just in the second or third quarter of this phase of upcycle. We like HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in large-cap names, and in midcap, we continue to believe that Mindtree and TCS will generate equal shareholder value that Infosys and TCS have created – by 2034 or before. So they are multi-baggers. These are the names where money will be made. Watch here.