Hygiene habits in the country have taken up a disruptive jump. Hence both personal wash segment as well as handwash segment will keep on growing very strongly. The biggest hygiene in India is still soaps because the majority of Indians still cannot afford handwashes. When we talk of hygiene, we should keep in mind that the real hygiene segment of this country is both personal wash that is soaps and handwashes. These two are pretty large segments.

Sanitiser market was a non-existent market. It has gone up by almost 100 times. This market is not going to stay, this is an expensive category, it is premium, everybody cannot afford it and secondly, it is a very SOS panic-driven category. So it is coming down very sharply. I think sanitizer category would stabilise at a very lower level than what we have seen in the past three months.

Sunil Kataria, CEO – India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products

From every angle that I look from at the aviation company (space) - we remain negative and no doubt there is a consolidation and the largest player, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), has gained market share but the overall pie has definitely shrunk.

There are many headwinds as far as Indian aviation is concerned. Not to forget the fact that a large number of planes have been ordered by the existing airlines. So capacities also will move up for the next two-three years or so.

Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities

The rally in banking shares is likely to get selective hereon, and large banks will fare better. There was an initial catch up phase and the sector was underperforming for a while and we had a period where there was a positive news flow and that helped the catch up, but after the first leg it will be quite selective and our view is that large banks including SBI and of course ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank – all the large banks are going to be disproportionate beneficiaries of the catchup.

Abhishek Murarka, VP, IIFL Institutional Equities

Wealth creation is happening in the midst of major volatility. It is happening irrespective of what is happening in the market, so one should not bother too much about it particularly if you are an investor for the long-term.

Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Markets need to take a pause or a breather and probably a pullback will be a good thing to have. This is one of the most ferocious rallies that we have seen in a very long time that we have witnessed in the last nine months. We are focusing on sectors that are related to the domestic economy and which will significantly benefit from the recovery in the demand in the domestic economy.

Pankaj Murarka, Founder, Renaissance

Wearables is now a very exciting opportunity, it's a large market. Eyewear is a significantly underpenetrated market as yet and there is a lot of opportunities to grow that business and the industry itself substantially. So market share gains are possible, industry growth is possible and of course the new ventures like fragrances, etc.