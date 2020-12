The market has been seeing a lot of FII money coming in, out of which, 65 percent has been ETF, so it is coming to the heavyweights. If Reliance were to carry this weight through, it will attract some money. However, eventually, when money starts moving out, it will also lose some ground. I wouldn’t be surprised if you see this all the way to about Rs 2,250-2,300 in this gush and then you will have to evaluate it depending on the liquidity flow. The stock does seem to be ripe for some sort of a rerating.

Prakash Diwan, Market expert

We have started adding AU Small Finance Bank. There is a lot of interest in midcap consumption plays beyond fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

We are buying Bajaj Finance at all dips. Around 9 percent of our consistent compounded portfolio will be Bajaj Finance. If Bajaj Finance gets slammed as it did in January, February, and March, we won't hesitate to take it back to normal weight. In late April or early May, we tripled our position in Bajaj Finance.

Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder, Marcellus Investment Managers

We are very convinced about entering IT sector, manufacturing and real estate. Having said that, many more sectors will also do well. IT sector looks strong and robust from a profitability growth perspective. BFSI segment – for the next four-five years we are looking for a very strong credit environment as well as the profitability growth environment.

We are seeing a big shift coming from China to India on a manufacturing front. This is a very big structural change that happens post-COVID and that will provide a very big opportunity. Cyclicals are doing very well, the commodity will also do well. Sectors like real estate are coming back. My conviction on a long-term India story from two-three year perspective is very high and that continues to remain.

Vikas Khemani, Founder, Carnelian Capital Advisors

Vikas Khemani, Founder, Carnelian Capital Advisors

We will continue to support the government when it comes to testing but pointed out that eventually, the cuts will impact services. Given our scale and portfolio we are managing it now, but any further cut in prices will hurt the entire industry as well as the company.

Om Manchanda, MD, Dr Lal Pathlabs

Om Manchanda, MD, Dr Lal Pathlabs

We have been looking for the PLI scheme for a long time and this is a welcome step. As the scheme stands today, from the steel sector four products have been covered – coated steel, high stand steel, and alloy steel bars and rods. Many of the products are already being manufactured by the steel companies within the country, but with PLI, it will give thrust on increasing production, and also more investment will go in these sectors. I think this is going to help the steel sector in a long way in getting the import substitute products manufactured within the country.

Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, Steel Authority of India (SAIL)

Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, Steel Authority of India (SAIL)

Cholamandalam Investment's assets under management (AUM) and net interest income (NII) have grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 percent in the last 10 years. Profit has compounded at over 50 percent. The company plans to grow gradually in the housing loan segment. Because of the condition of the property documentation – it takes a little longer and a little bit cumbersome as you go interior. That is why we are careful not to extend it in a very aggressive manner but we will be going down that segment as things improve.

Arulselvan D, Executive Vice President & CFO, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance

Arulselvan D, Executive Vice President & CFO, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance

People have been shopping online with us because we did not have a store yet. From our experience in other markets, once we open the store, that increases the online business because people come into the store, they get inspired and go back to the website and place orders.

Alan Buckle, Store Manager, Ikea

Alan Buckle, Store Manager, Ikea