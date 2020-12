Nomura expects the rupee to strengthen against the dollar. We have a forecast of a very strong India recovery next year, we forecast almost 10 percent real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for India next year. Our view at Nomura is that it still has room to weaken further and we think in particular as we look into 2021, in the first quarter of 2021, it is going to be a sharp dive down in the dollar. Watch here.

Rob Subbaraman, Chief Economist-Asia Ex-Japan, Nomura

The hospitality sector, which is one of the hardest-hit sectors due to COVID-19, will keep struggling while the metal sector will continue is shine as the economic activities globally restore.

Restaurant chains and essentially the entire hospitality sector, while it will try to revive a little bit, it is still going to be only in survival mode. Their revenues are not anywhere near the average and when the season starts and people start to travel again, it is not going to make a difference to their profitability. It will just make sure that they stay afloat. Watch here.

Tushar Pradhan, CIO, HSBC Global AMC

The home improvement sector has seen a huge demand amid the COVID-19 lockdown and the work from home, including in the rural areas. The demand from non-metros and smaller towns is robust. The residential market is very strong especially from tier-2, tier-3, and tier-4 towns. The demand is very strong after the lockdown. In the earlier months we thought it is pent up demand, but looking at the last five months, the demand continues to be positive. Watch more.

Ashok Kajaria, CMD, Kajaria Ceramics

Everybody is expecting significant dollar returns through 2021, not just in emerging markets (EMs) or in India but in global equity assets as well.

On an average bank are expected to buy assets of at least USD 300 million a month all through 2021 and for the last 10 years, we have seen how powerful this liquidity can be. As a result, you will not find a single bear at least on the sell-side across the world. Watch more.

Sanjay Mookim, Strategist, Head of India Equity Research, JPMorgan India

Broadly there are three trends which are driving the growth of IT services companies globally-- massive investments, an accelerated shift towards cloud and incremental investments in core modernisation. Accenture results captured some of the themes and we would expect Indian IT companies to benefit from the same trend.

The demand trends are reasonably robust and you would expect that trend to reflect in reasonably good third-quarter performance as well even after taking into consideration the fact that this quarter usually has furloughs. Watch here.

Kawaljeet Saluja, Executive Director & Head of Research, Kotak Institutional Equities

On RIL-BP begin gas production at R-Cluster block in KG-D6 basin: From a consumer perspective as well as from Reliance perspective it is a significant development. The bigger importance is that this business becomes a profitable business segment again. Watch here.

Probal Sen, senior VP, Centrum Broking