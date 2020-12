There has been no slowdown in Kotak Mahindra Asset Management’s systematic investment plan (SIP) book. We have seen redemptions from institutional investors, HNIs and family offices. Maybe they are doing profit booking because of the sharp run-up in the market, maybe they are redeeming money to invest back into their business. The November SIP numbers were down because of the holidays during the month. Hopefully, in December it will get averaged.

Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management

*************

We have seen a huge comeback of non-COVID occupancies that was operating at 85 percent occupancy and that continues. However, now on the COVID side, things are easing up but on the non-COVID side, there is absolutely no availability of beds. Till a few weeks back, there was about 70-75 percent COVID occupancy.

Abhay Soi, CMD, Max Healthcare

*************

There is a clear change seen in consumer preferences on OTT platforms with more regional content pushed. There will be a larger investment in terms of content and then we will build the business over a period, it is about 4-6 quarters phenomenon.

2020 and the lockdown was the first instance where India saw that move where video-on-demand content started percolating back into the family rooms and home screens. We have had almost 2.5-3 times kind of growth in-home viewership.

Transformation in consumer behaviour is happening. Compared to the past when there was a lot of celebrity-driven, big star-driven content, the story has become a lot more of the essence right now.

Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now

*************

There is a massive shortage of semiconductors and a lot of the auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) use these semiconductors and therefore it is expected that there could be a production hit.

There is a scramble for semiconductors right now and this is putting a lot of pressure on the supply chain. If it becomes very serious then it impacts the production, but the acute issue for us is in the high-end bikes and it’s putting a lot of pressure on planning.

Rakesh Sharma, ED, Bajaj Auto

*************

If you see the overall sowings compared to the previous year and it has picked up and picked up really good. The farmer’s agitation - the government is taking necessary steps to protect all the stakeholders in that. But in terms of the real impact on sowing, I don’t see any impact on that.

C Mithun Chand, ED, Kaveri Seeds

*************

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme could strengthen the company’s presence in the LED segment but was not fundamental to the plans the company had already drawn up. We already manufacture quite a large portion of our LED lighting products in-house.

We are not just looking at it in the context of the PLI programme. As a company, we have prepared or are also in the process of preparing, what I call as medium-term sourcing footprint, which requires us to put in additional capacity in the next 3-4 years. This programme could add or could make that even stronger, but we do not see at this moment a fundamental requirement to change what we have planned.

Mathew Job, CEO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

*************

The demand surge that we are seeing is essentially enabled by 5G, healthcare and medical devices, design-led manufacturing and digital transformation. These are the key drivers of growth that we are looking at in the second half and this will continue in FY22 as well. We are holding on to our guidance and we would be hitting Q4 of the fiscal year 2020 revenue by Q4 of FY21.

Karthikeyan Natarajan, President & COO, Cyient