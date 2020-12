We believe emerging markets likely to have more challenges in terms of availability of vaccine. We are in discussion with a number of manufacturers who are near approval or at fairly advanced progress in their clinical trials and we are offering them our contract manufacturing organization (CMO) facility for making bulk vaccine in India.

Habil F Khorakiwala, Founder, Chairman & Group CEO, Wockhardt

Bet on the new economy which is primarily linked to say, internet-related business model or future business model, there you are also going to see quite a few listings starting next year. The second thing is probably IT services, we see earnings estimate will be very modest. We are playing healthcare as a truncated position.

Then in the next couple of months to generate your returns it is best to play those recovery trades, financials being one of them. The second way is broad-basing into CAPEX plays which are things like Larsen & Toubro and maybe even moving down to midcap capital goods.

Venugopal Garre, Director, Bernstein

The paper industry has been among the industries hit hard by COVID-19. As schools, colleges and many offices across the country continue to remain shut, demand for paper has shrunk.

AS Mehta, President & Director, JK Paper

ITD Cementation secured orders for Rs 3,000 crore in FY21 and the outstanding order book stands at Rs 13,000 crore. We have seen some increase in our inventory levels and that is work in progress, but that is an offshoot of the new orders that we have secured. We have seen the impact of COVID on our results and the last two quarters’ results have not been good, but we have done a comprehensive review of our projects and we do not expect any further write-offs on our projects going forward.

Prasad Patwardhan, Chief Financial Officer, ITD Cementation

The festive season is a period where people prefer consumption over savings or protection policies. That is the trend that caught up in November but I think the industry should leap back to its growth from next month onwards.

We like ICICI Pru followed by SBI Life. Companies like HDFC Life and Max Life has been the outperformers for the past six months and ICICI Pru Life has been an underperformer for some time now. It has to be seen with the fact that ICICI Bank, which is the key distributor for ICICI Pru Life product, last year in Q4 has started a strategy of selling a lot of savings products. So this is in the base now and from Q4 onwards we will see a recovery and a sharp recovery.

Prayesh Jain, Lead Analyst - Institutional Equities, Yes Securities

The fact that government has been able to identify the important issues that the farmers raised during their discussions and further the government also gave in writing that they will be willing to consider effecting amendment to the required act only shows that government is keeping its mind open, that government is ready to go along with the farmers.

Ashok Dalwai, CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority

Farmer unions are trying to draw a distinction between agriculture trade and agricultural marketing. Agriculture is very much a state subject and what the farmers unions are trying to say that agriculture covers everything that the farmer does.

Harish Damodaran, Rural Affairs and Agriculture Editor, The Indian Express

Production-linked incentive (PLI) will make manufacturing viable in India. PLI has 3 objectives for our sector, especially air conditioners. The local value addition for the component-based was 25 percent and through PLI component ecosystem will get developed in the country and we expect that in 5 years’ time this will go to 75-80 percent.

Aluminum, copper, compressors, motors were getting imported as of now. So PLI will benefit the whole component ecosystem and make the manufacturing viable in India.

Jasbir Singh, Chairman & CEO, Amber Enterprises