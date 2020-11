Cyclical and value stocks will take the market higher. It’s good news for India, unlike the United States where the cyclical stocks have been compressed to a relatively small part of the market.

—Mark Matthews, MD, Bank Julius Baer & Co

**************

There will be massive value unlocking in the M&M stock if the company separates its auto and agri-businesses. I think they will have a fantastic valuation, there will be much more than what they are together.

—Ajay Srivastava, CEO, Dimensions Corporate Finance Services

**************

The GDP data for the September quarter, due on Friday, may show some positive surprise. We are looking at GDP contraction of 8.2 percent and a real gross value added (GVA) contraction of 9 percent and leading indicators suggest that the economy has improved sharply.

—Abhishek Upadhyay, Senior Economist, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership

**************

Metals and mining and commodities have always been tactical play for us rather than a very secular long term structural stories. At this point in time, we do think that the commodities and the base metal prices are buoyant and that should get reflected further into the stock prices and thus we are moving tactically a little positive.

There is one space which we think there is some amount of opportunity further left is probably utilities to an extent where the valuation currently looks pretty decent and given approach by the government in terms of energy reforms my sense is that is the space which is still unexplored.

—Vaibhav Sanghavi, Co-CEO of Avendus Cap Alt Strategies

**************

A rise in crude price is positive for Hindustan Oil Exploration Company. We do about 15 percent crude and 85 percent of gas. We are implementing B-802 (B-80 is a discovered small field in the western offshore of India) development project in Mumbai High and that would come on stream early next year. The company will be able to double the production capacity once the new project starts.

—P Elango, Managing Director, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company

**************

Arvind Fashions saw a steady improvement in revenues for the July-September quarter. We look at from Q1 where there is only 10 percent of the revenue realized, we have gone steady consistently. There is an improvement in July-September and we have now crossed 50 percent of the revenue.

—Shailesh Chaturvedi, MD & CEO, Arvind Fashions

**************

Things are beginning to look up for cranes and infrastructure equipment manufacturing company, Action Construction Equipment, now that construction activity has begun to pick up. Demand scenario post-September including September has been fantastic. June, July, and August there was a slowdown in infra projects because of monsoons and migrant labours. At the start of the lockdown in March, we were stuck up with a lot of inventory, but we were able to manage it pretty well over the month of April, May and June and by July-August our working capital was manageable.