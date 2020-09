The CRAR will be in excess of 30 percent. it will be closer to 31 percent and the goal is to take it north of 32 percent over the course of the next couple of weeks.

As per the guidance given we will end up using close to 50 percent of our pre-provisioning operating profits, on a quarterly basis, to continue adding to the provisions. We don’t see a situation where we need to use any amount of capital to create provisions. Our pre-provisioning operating profits will more than suffice, at least to a quantum of 2X for the provisions, which we will continue to create.

- Gagan Banga, VC and MD, Indiabulls Housing Finance

Full-year growth target was around 15 percent. We are expecting another 5-6 percent growth in the second half of the year. The net interest margin has remained stable and there won’t be any decline.

- VP Nandakumar, MD & CEO, Manappuram Finance

From an investor point of view what people are looking for is a clear outcome (US Elections). If we have a clear outcome, either way, it means investors can proceed with certainty. Two-three things investors are looking for. One is improving relations with China which is clearly a big uncertainty right now.

Also, in the case of a democrat win under Biden, we will probably see tax increases, not just at a personal level but also at the corporate level. This can put some pressure on earnings. So generally, given what Trump has done in terms of corporate tax cuts, – then investors will be more comfortable with a Trump win.

- Jim McCafferty, Nomura

RIL will cross 3,000 in the next 18-24 months because the management has done an outstanding job, and I don’t mean this from India perspective but from a global perspective. How on earth can one company go and raise so much capital. Literally, Mukesh Ambani has gone and raised a billion dollars a week for the past 25 weeks and it is simply incredible.

RIL will continue to surprise and my view is that if you do not own it, you are going to miss out on the big India opportunity.

- Gautam Trivedi, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Nepean Capital

Demand in 2030 it will almost double the current consumption. So, now it is being consumed at around 23 MMTPA. Of this, LNG import and total consumption is 43 MMTPA. By 2030, this will be in the range of 70-90 MMTPA. We hope that even our imports will double in the next 10 years, from 23 MMTPA right now, it will go up to 48-50 MMTPA.

- Vinod Kumar Mishra, Director (Finance), Petronet LNG

We have quite a few products in our portfolio which fit into this new normal. There is volatility, both from a consumer spending concern perspective as well as the fact that the level of infection is again seen moving up.

We are looking at a good double-digit growth over the next 3-5 years so that we can double our business and do it in a very profitable way.

- Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness

The fact that we will see a current account surplus in the first quarter of this fiscal year was broadly discounted by the market which is why you saw fairly sharp currency move in the first quarter of this year. The exact numbers can be debated, but there is a negative correlation between the current account deficit and the level of economic activity. The negative correlation seems to have clearly played out. - 23 percent GDP growth and USD 20 billion of current account deficit, that is the kind of correlation we are seeing right now.