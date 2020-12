The earnings growth of the Indian IT sector is likely to continue going ahead on the back of strong business momentum.

There were some brilliant deals for the frontline IT companies, to an extent show that the cloud migration has been lesser-played than actually what it is and that revenue forecast for the next couple of years on the IT companies is likely to be robust.

Vaibhav Sanghavi, Co-CEO, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies:

Gland Pharma has an amazing business model. It is largely B2B but the most important aspect is that it is into the injectables market. There was some initial anti-China sentiment, which led to the poor performance of the IPO, but thereafter a lot of institutions have been buying into that stock. Pharma, in any case, has been quite afavoured sector within the stock market and Gland Pharma is a new entrant and the kind of business model it has found favour with many investors. Yes, valuations are slightly on the higher side, but maybe at corrections, one can look at buying into Gland Pharma as well. Watch here.

Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities

October, November, and December were good months. Credit growth did pick up and more so on the retail side. In the first four-five months of the financial year, we had an increase in deposits and then in the later part of the fiscal, we have seen some growth in advances also showing up. So, in the second half, the growth on the credit side will be there and we think that our growth should be between 8-10 percent. Watch here.

Ashwani Bhatia, MD, SBI

We have two kinds of business models. One is a prescriptive business model in which it is a pass-through. The other is ODM where we offer our design solutions. So, undoubtedly the increasing commodity prices, increasing freight prices are having a negative impact and there is a lag in passing them on. So, in the short term, there will be a negative impact for some time. Watch here.

Atul Lall, MD, Dixon Technologies

This is a strong momentum market to probably ride rather than keep getting off. We are very close to 14,000 on Nifty, I do think that we got the momentum to move beyond the 14,000 mark. The only thing is I am not sure whether it happens before December 31 or it happens after that. Watch here.

Rohit Srivastava, Founder & Market Strategist, Indiacharts.com

In the initial quarters, we did see some kind of degrowth in the business. Q1, in specific, was degrowth for the overall market and since then as the economic activity started to gain momentum, we have started to see growth coming back in each of the segments. Watch here.

Gopal Balachandran, CFO, ICICI Lombard General Insurance

Our order book remains robust and we have grown reasonably well in October, November, and December. We are running at 100 percent capacity on this front and we do believe that we should be able to grow a fair bit on the sanitaryware business in this quarter. Watch here.

Abhishek Somany, MD, Somany Ceramics

The government has realised that the next big source of job creation will be manufacturing and I think the government is taking the right steps. They have chosen many industries for the production-linked incentive (PLI) and we are looking at increasing investments in both lighting and air conditioning with the new PLI. Watch here.

Anil Rai Gupta, CMD, Havells India

There is a growing consensus that the dollar will continue to be weak. The biggest unlock will be seen in financials and they will ultimately reflect the right and wrong in the economy. We have been underweight but we have been reducing our underweight positions significantly over the last couple of months. Watch here.